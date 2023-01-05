IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report of MCA Stadium in Pune

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I

When India and Sri Lanka square off against one another in Pune on Thursday, the squad led by Hardik Pandya will want to establish a commanding lead in the three-match T20I series. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by two runs in the opening match at Wankhede as the hosts held them to 160 runs in 20 overs while defending a target of 163.

In the meantime, Shubman Gill, who didn't have much to offer with the bat in the first T20I, will try to step it up in the Powerplay overs to keep Ruturaj Gaikwad, his closest rival, at bay.

India scored 162 runs in their first innings of play, with Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda both scoring 37 and 41 runs, respectively.

As the chasing team, Sri Lanka failed to reach the mark and lost by a slim margin of 2 runs. For them, Dasun Shanaka was able to score 45 runs. Four wickets were taken by Shivam Mavi for India.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played on Thursday, January 5.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live on TV in India?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live streaming in India?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Weather Report

On matchday, the temperature is forecast to be around 22°C, with 55% humidity and a wind speed of 11 km/hr. During the game, there is no chance of rain.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a batting-friendly surface that should help batsmen in both innings. Pacers may benefit in the second half of the game, while spinners will be effective in the middle overs.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Predicted playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

