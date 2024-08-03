Twitter
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

Cricket

Cricket

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

India will face Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the series at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on August 4.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI
India and Sri Lanka engaged in an exhilarating contest on Friday, resulting in a tie in the first game of the series. With only two matches remaining, the team that emerges victorious in both will claim the series title.

The upcoming second match is set to take place on Sunday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Despite India initially appearing to have the game secured, they allowed it to slip through their grasp. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, adeptly utilized the conditions to pose a formidable challenge to India's robust batting lineup.

Live Streaming Details

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Additionally, fans can catch all the action by streaming the matches live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch conditions in the first game were as anticipated, and we can expect a similar scenario in the upcoming second game. The pitch is likely to be spinner-friendly, with the ball expected to turn and grip effectively. Both teams possess skilled spinners, which will undoubtedly challenge the batters.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Colombo on Sunday afternoon predicts isolated thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 28°C with humidity levels at 80 percent. Moderate wind speeds of around 19 km/h are also anticipated. Stay prepared for potential thunderstorms and be mindful of the weather conditions throughout the day.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando

Also read| IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
