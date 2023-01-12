IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report of Eden Gardens in Kolkata

IND vs SL 2nd ODI, 2023

On Thursday, January 12, India will face Sri Lanka in the second ODI of a three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the first game, India posted a formidable total of 373 runs for the loss of seven wickets, securing a victory. The team opted to include Shubman Gill in the playing 11 instead of Ishan Kishan, who went on to form a 143-run partnership with Indian captain, Rohit Sharma. Unfortunately, both openers missed out on a century. Virat Kohli, however, was in great form, scoring his 45th ODI century.

Sri Lanka's batting woes continued in the first game of the ODI series, as they lost two wickets in the first six overs and three more by the end of the 15th over. Dhananjaya de Silva provided some stability to the Sri Lankan innings with his 47 runs off 40 deliveries, while Pathum Nissanka continued his excellent form in this format, scoring his fifth half-century.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanka also made a strong contribution, making 108 runs off 88 deliveries. However, despite these impressive individual performances, Sri Lanka were unable to overcome their middle-order crisis, which had plagued them in the T20I series.

India, on the other hand, put in a strong performance with both bat and ball, although they still face a selection dilemma when it comes to their playing 11. It remains to be seen whether they will make any changes in the upcoming games.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on Thursday, January 12.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live on TV in India?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live streaming in India?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Pitch Report

The pitch may behave similarly to the surface in Guwahati, where the first game was played. The ground has hosted 29 ODIs thus far, and the average score has been 257 runs. Dew is expected to be a decisive factor in this game; therefore, the team winning the toss may opt to bowl first. The pacers are likely to have the upper hand with the new ball, and the pitch could offer plenty of opportunities for the batters to score as the match progresses.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Weather Report

The temperature is expected to reach a balmy 27 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, with hazy sunshine. As the day progresses, the temperature will gradually decrease to a cool 16 degrees Celsius in the evening.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

