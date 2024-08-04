IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Vandersay picked six wickets as Sri Lanka defeated India by 32 runs in the second ODI.

Jeffrey Vandersay showcased his bowling prowess by taking six wickets, leading Sri Lanka to a 32-run victory over India in the second ODI of their three-match series.

Despite a valiant effort, India fell short in their pursuit of a 241-run target, being bowled out for 208. Rohit Sharma's departure at 64 off 44 balls was a blow to the Indian team, as the other batters failed to deliver promising performances.

Earlier in the match, Washington Sundar shone with figures of 3 for 30, playing a key role in restricting Sri Lanka to 240 for 9. Sundar was the standout bowler for India, claiming three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with two wickets (2 for 33). Avishka Fernando and Kamindu Mendis were the top scorers for Sri Lanka, each contributing 40 runs to their team's total.