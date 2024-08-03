IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The initial encounter between Sri Lanka and India culminated in an unexpected outcome - a tie. With the series still deadlocked at 0-0 and two matches remaining, both teams are gearing up for their upcoming clash in the second game scheduled for Sunday, August 4th.

The forthcoming match will be held at the familiar grounds of R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the same venue as the first ODI. The outcome of the previous game undoubtedly provided the hosts with a significant morale boost, showcasing their resilience in containing a formidable batting lineup. Conversely, for India, it served as a wake-up call, highlighting areas for improvement.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: Aug 04, 02:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Dunith Wellalage

IND vs SL 2nd ODI My Dream11 Team

Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Dunith Wellalage

