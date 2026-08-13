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IND vs SL 1st Test: Sri Lanka legend backs Shubman Gill, claims India won't miss Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Sri Lankan cricket legend Chaminda Vaas has backed Shubman Gill to lead India’s next generation, insisting the team has enough quality to cope with the absence of former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The comments come as India enter a new era in Test cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 05:50 PM IST

IND vs SL 1st Test: Sri Lanka legend backs Shubman Gill, claims India won't miss Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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The first Test between India and Sri Lanka kicks off on August 15 and all eyes are on Shubman Gill who’s looking to steer India’s WTC campaign back in the right direction. It’s been nine years since India last played a Test in Sri Lanka and Chaminda Vaas—one of Sri Lanka’s bowling greats—thinks Gill could be the difference-maker this time.

Vaas isn’t handing out compliments just for the sake of it. The man who delivered the best ODI spell in history called Gill the best among India’s new Test talents and didn’t hold back in his praise. With players like Gill stepping up, Vaas believes India won’t feel the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom retired from Test cricket in 2025.

“I’m convinced Shubman Gill is the key, especially for the first Test in Galle. That guy has the right temperament. When he settles in, getting him out is a real challenge. I’ve watched him bat—he’s simply brilliant. For me, he’s the best I’ve seen from India in recent years,” Vaas shared with RevSportz.

Vaas isn’t worried about India’s firepower. “Gill is in top form. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal—there’s no shortage of names. Even without Virat and Rohit, India’s batting lineup is still packed with talent,” he said.

Gill hasn’t just filled some big shoes; he’s set new standards since becoming captain. Take his tour of England as an example—754 runs in five matches, including a knock of 269, which now stands as the highest Test score by an Indian captain. That’s not just big, that’s historic.

This series carries a lot of weight for India. It’s the first of their nine remaining Tests in the current WTC cycle. To reach the WTC Final—just ten months away—they need to finish no lower than second in the standings. Their recent record in Sri Lanka is rock solid: five straight wins, undefeated in Tests since 2015, and no series losses since 2008. Nine years ago, they swept the hosts 3–0. History clearly favors India—but will the results this time reflect that? We’ll know by August 27.

Also read| Amit Mishra defends Gautam Gambhir amid India's Test crisis: 'Players need to take responsibility'

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