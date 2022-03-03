IND vs SL 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka live in India

After having won the T20I series comfortably, India will look to keep the momentum going in the Test series as well.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as the former Indian skipper will play in his 100th Test match on Friday, while the occasion will also be special for Rohit Sharma who will lead the side for the first time in the purest format.

With veteran players such as Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara axed, India will be a new-look side featuring plenty of fresh faces in the dugout. Despite the changes though, India will head into the two-match series as heavy favourites having defeated their neighbours 11 times in 20 matches that have been played on India's soil.

That being said, Sri Lanka will be no pushovers, and after playing against Australia, they look like a lot more mature side. It should be an interesting contest between these two teams.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test:

When and what time will the first Test match between India vs Sri Lanka start?

The first Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will be played on March 4 (Friday) at 09:30 AM IST.

Where will the first Test match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The first Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will be held at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Which channel will telecast the first Test match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The first Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the first Test match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The first Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-capt), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya