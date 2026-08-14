IND vs SL 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV and online?

IND vs SL 1st Test live streaming details: Find out when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka live on TV and online, including the match date, start time, broadcast channel, live-streaming platform and all key details for cricket fans.

Shubman Gill and the Indian cricket team are eager to revive their struggling World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 campaign as they kick off a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium this Saturday. This series opener coincides with India's 80th Independence Day, making it a momentous occasion.

The Indian captain, Gill, is already facing challenges with five key players sidelined due to injuries: Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Furthermore, most of the squad will be experiencing Test cricket in Sri Lanka for the very first time.

Gill, who requires just 157 runs in this series to become the first Indian batsman to reach 3000 runs in WTC, is also set to make his Test debut in Sri Lanka. "Sai’s situation is quite unfortunate. It seemed he would be part of the series, but after continuous scans, we found he wasn’t recovering as we had hoped. Sometimes, you have to consider the player's perspective on whether to take that risk," Gill mentioned during the pre-match press conference in Galle on Friday.

On the flip side, Sri Lanka is grappling with their own injury issues. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva will be without seasoned batsmen Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, both ruled out due to injuries. Veteran wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella has been brought back into the Test squad after nearly three years away.

Gill is determined to achieve a series whitewash in Sri Lanka, as India needs to secure seven victories in their remaining nine Tests to guarantee a spot in the WTC Final next year. Historically, India has a significant advantage over Sri Lanka in Test matches, boasting 22 wins out of 46 encounters and only 7 losses. The last time India lost a Test series in Sri Lanka was in 2008, and they aim to maintain that impressive record.

Live Streaming Details

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match going to take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match will start on Saturday, August 15.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match going to take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match will be held at Galle International Stadium.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match Day 1 will begin at 10am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 9:30am.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match on TV in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Saransh Jain

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Keshara Nuwantha

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