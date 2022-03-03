IND vs SL 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs Sri Lanka match in Mohali

After registering three back-to-back whitewashes, Team India look like their old selves as they gear up to take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting from Friday. While Rohit Sharma will lead the team for the first time in red-ball cricket, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who will play in his 100th Test match.

Talking about the head to head record between India and Sri Lanka in Test cricket, 44 matches have been played between the neighbouring countries of which India has prevailed 20 times, while Sri Lanka could taste victory in 7 games.

Plenty of changes will be seen in the Indian lineup as Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were rested for the series and in come Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill as replacements.

READ| 'I remember his hundred...': Rohit Sharma names Virat Kohli's 'best' Test century

All in all, we can expect a cracking encounter between India and Sri Lanka but the hosts are likely to have a slight edge going into the series as they are in a superb run of form lately.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Sri Lanka – 1st Test in Mohali

IND vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Dimuth Karunaratne

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Angelo Mathews

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal

READ| 'Idea was to score huge runs': Virat Kohli speaks ahead of milestone 100th Test match - WATCH video

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne,Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (VC), Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka

India vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Playing XI

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Dimuth Karunaratne, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Angelo Mathews, Jasprit Bumrah, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal

READ| Virat Kohli's 100th Test: List of records former Team India skipper could break in Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details

The match begins at 09:30 AM IST and will take place at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday, March 4. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, and Lasith Embuldeniya