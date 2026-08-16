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IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal’s 167, Dhruv Jurel’s fifty power India to 460/9 at Day 2 stumps

India finished Day 2 of the Galle Test at 460/9 after a dominant batting display against Sri Lanka. Devdutt Padikkal led the charge with a brilliant 167 while Dhruv Jurel struck a valuable fifty. Prabath Jayasuriya claimed four wickets for Sri Lanka.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 06:35 PM IST

IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal’s 167, Dhruv Jurel’s fifty power India to 460/9 at Day 2 stumps
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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Day 2 of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test kicked off late, finally getting underway at 2:35 PM after rain kept everyone waiting for hours. Once play did start it was all about Gill’s team. Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant picked up where they left off taking India from 288/2 and adding another 172 runs by the end of the day. Sri Lanka fought back, taking three wickets in the second session and four more in the third, but India still managed to finish at 460/9 when stumps were called.

Rain wiped out most of Day 2. The plan was to start at 9:45 AM—fifteen minutes earlier hoping to make up for lost time from Day 1. But the weather didn’t cooperate. Rain kept pouring, forcing an early lunch, and pushing back the second session to 12:20 PM. Even then, the skies didn’t clear and play only began at 2:35 PM, leaving just 43 overs to salvage.

Padikkal was on track for a memorable double hundred, but things didn’t go his way. On Day 1, he came in after Jaiswal’s strange run-out, then teamed up with KL Rahul, hammering out a 150-run stand. Rahul, bothered by cramps, retired and returned at 77 to join Padikkal again. Pant went out for 39 off 62, and Rahul followed with 82 off 175, falling to a careless flick. Padikkal, who looked set to make history, lost his concentration and got stumped, leaving the field with 167 from 230 balls—so close, but just short of his double century.

Even as wickets fell during the third session—four more, to be exact—India kept the runs coming. The lower order chipped in crucial runs, scoring 96 in just 22 overs at a brisk pace. Dhruv Jurel and Manav Suthar put together a lively 55-run partnership from 66 balls. Siraj and Kuldeep added nearly 30 more. On the bowling front, Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha grabbed two wickets each, taking their tallies to three and four at the close of play.

Padikkal wrote his name into a little piece of history too: he’s now the second Indian, after Virat Kohli, to hit a century in international cricket on Independence Day (Kohli did it against the West Indies in 2019). Even more special, Padikkal is the first Indian to score a Test century on Independence Day.

Also read| 2027 ODI World Cup to begin on Gandhi Jayanti? ICC reportedly plans special tribute

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IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal’s 167, Dhruv Jurel’s fifty power India to 460/9 at Day 2 stumps
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