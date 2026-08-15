FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone

Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone

Viral video: As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan Hashmi drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3: 'We hope you...'

As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3

PM Modi News: 'Free Coaching, AI Mission', PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

PM Modi News: 'Free Coaching, AI Mission', PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone

Devdutt Padikkal scripted history on Independence Day during India’s first Test against Sri Lanka, becoming the first Indian to achieve a special milestone on August 15. His record-breaking performance added another memorable chapter to Indian cricket history.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone
Courtesy: X/BCCI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Devdutt Padikkal made a spectacular return to India's playing XI, scoring a century on the first day of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka. Padikkal, who last played a Test against Australia in Perth, remained not out at 131 runs off 178 balls. The left-handed batsman struck 12 fours and a six after coming in to bat at number three. His remarkable innings not only made history but also marked him as the first Indian to score a century on Independence Day in Test matches.

While India has played several Tests on Independence Day, no player had previously achieved a century on this significant day. Padikkal seized the moment, reaching the three-figure mark for the first time in his international career.

Padikkal's opportunity arose due to Sai Sudharsan's absence, who was sidelined with a toe injury. Sudharsan's participation depended on his fitness, but he was ultimately ruled out before the series began.

Having warmed up for the series with a century in the practice match, Padikkal was given a chance in the first Test. Although he may not bat at number three when Sudharsan returns, he is likely to retain his spot in the playing XI for the upcoming series.

India's Dominance on Day One

India showcased their strength on the opening day of the Galle Test, finishing with a score of 288/2 after 73 overs. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 47 runs for the first wicket.

Padikkal and Rahul took control of the game, batting together for 42 overs and adding 150 runs before Rahul had to retire hurt due to cramps. He returned to bat in the third session but did not face any deliveries.

In the final session, India lost Shubman Gill's wicket, and Rishabh Pant joined Padikkal for the last few overs. Rahul may return to bat on the second day.

Also read| IND vs SL 1st Test, Day 1: Devdutt Padikkal's fluent 131 and KL Rahul’s 77* power India to dominant 288/2 at stumps

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone
Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone
Viral video: As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan Hashmi drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3: 'We hope you...'
As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3
India begin Hockey World Cup campaign with 3-1 win over Wales, Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
India begin Hockey World Cup campaign with 3-1 win over Wales
Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs defamatory article to be pulled down
Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs removal of article
Viral video: Tejasswi Prakash gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, declares 'I don't give a f*ck' about trolling, netizens react
Viral video: Tejasswi gets brutally trolled for arguing with Elvish Yadav
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement