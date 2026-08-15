IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone

Devdutt Padikkal scripted history on Independence Day during India’s first Test against Sri Lanka, becoming the first Indian to achieve a special milestone on August 15. His record-breaking performance added another memorable chapter to Indian cricket history.

Devdutt Padikkal made a spectacular return to India's playing XI, scoring a century on the first day of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka. Padikkal, who last played a Test against Australia in Perth, remained not out at 131 runs off 178 balls. The left-handed batsman struck 12 fours and a six after coming in to bat at number three. His remarkable innings not only made history but also marked him as the first Indian to score a century on Independence Day in Test matches.

While India has played several Tests on Independence Day, no player had previously achieved a century on this significant day. Padikkal seized the moment, reaching the three-figure mark for the first time in his international career.

Padikkal's opportunity arose due to Sai Sudharsan's absence, who was sidelined with a toe injury. Sudharsan's participation depended on his fitness, but he was ultimately ruled out before the series began.

Having warmed up for the series with a century in the practice match, Padikkal was given a chance in the first Test. Although he may not bat at number three when Sudharsan returns, he is likely to retain his spot in the playing XI for the upcoming series.

India's Dominance on Day One

India showcased their strength on the opening day of the Galle Test, finishing with a score of 288/2 after 73 overs. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 47 runs for the first wicket.

Padikkal and Rahul took control of the game, batting together for 42 overs and adding 150 runs before Rahul had to retire hurt due to cramps. He returned to bat in the third session but did not face any deliveries.

In the final session, India lost Shubman Gill's wicket, and Rishabh Pant joined Padikkal for the last few overs. Rahul may return to bat on the second day.

Also read| IND vs SL 1st Test, Day 1: Devdutt Padikkal's fluent 131 and KL Rahul’s 77* power India to dominant 288/2 at stumps