IND vs SL 1st Test, Day 1: Devdutt Padikkal's fluent 131 and KL Rahul’s 77* power India to dominant 288/2 at stumps

India finished Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 288/2, with Devdutt Padikkal unbeaten on a superb 131 and KL Rahul on 77*. Shubman Gill was dismissed for 16 but Padikkal and Rahul put India in a commanding position at stumps.

India is facing Sri Lanka in the first Test of their two-match series in Galle on August 15. At the end of day 1, India was in a strong position at 288/2. Devdutt Padikkal achieved his maiden Test century, remaining unbeaten on 131* during a busy day for the Indian batsmen.

Captain Shubman Gill came in after KL Rahul had to retire hurt at 77, but he could only contribute 16 runs. The first day saw only 73 overs bowled due to two rain interruptions in Galle.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in this opening match of the series. As anticipated, Prasidh Krishna was paired with Mohammed Siraj as the fast-bowling duo. Dhruv Jurel was also included in the lineup ahead of Sarfaraz Khan.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal started well, forming a 47-run opening partnership. However, it ended in an unusual fashion when a mix-up led to Jaiswal's run-out for 32 runs.

Rahul then partnered with Devdutt Padikkal, guiding India to 101/1 by lunch. The two Karnataka teammates built a solid 54-run partnership to stabilize the innings. After a rain delay, the second session began, and Padikkal reached his second Test fifty off 81 balls.

Rahul soon followed suit, and their partnership grew to 150 runs. By Tea on Day 1, India was at 197/1, with KL Rahul retiring hurt at 77.

As Day 2 approaches, India aims to maintain their momentum, with Rishabh Pant and Devdutt Padikkal having formed a fifty-run partnership. The Indian team will resume play at 288/2, eager to secure a victory in their 600th Test.

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