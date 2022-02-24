IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka live in India

India and Sri Lanka will be entering the 1st T20I clash on the back of different results. Where India thrashed West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is, Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had a terrible T20I series against Australia.

India will be without the services of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant who have been rested, but will also be without Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav, who sustained injuries.

As for Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the series against India as he’s yet to recover from COVID-19. He had tested positive in the latest test as well.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I:

When and what time will the third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka start?

The third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will be played on February 24 (Thursday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Which channel will telecast the third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.