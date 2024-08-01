Twitter
IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

India will face Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the series at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on August 2.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 08:01 PM IST

IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
IND vs SL, 1st ODI
India is gearing up to face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series following a commanding victory in the T20I series. The first match is scheduled to take place on August 2 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Notably, key players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and other senior members of the team will be making their return for the ODIs.

These upcoming ODIs hold significant importance for the Men In Blue as they set their sights on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Consequently, the Indian management will be focused on identifying the optimal playing XI. Conversely, Sri Lanka finds themselves under immense pressure following their defeat in the T20I series on home soil. They will need to deliver a standout performance to pose a challenge to the formidable Indian side.

Live Streaming Details

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Additionally, fans can catch all the action by streaming the matches live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch in Colombo offers ideal conditions for bowlers, with ample swing available. Additionally, the overcast conditions provide an advantage to the bowling side in the first innings. It is worth noting that this is the same venue where India famously bowled out Sri Lanka for just 50 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Colombo on Friday morning predicts rain, with overcast conditions expected in the afternoon. There may also be passing showers in the evening. The maximum temperature will reach 29°C, with humidity levels at 78 percent.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz

