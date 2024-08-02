Twitter
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

IND vs SL 1st ODI: India look to create history against Sri Lanka, may become only team in world to...

Against the 1996 World Cup winners, Sri Lanka, India has won 99 out of the 168 ODIs played. After India, in the list of teams with the most wins against one team, is Australia.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Aug 02, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

IND vs SL 1st ODI: India look to create history against Sri Lanka, may become only team in world to...
India will take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today (August 2). The series opener is one of the most important matches for India as the team may create history if they win the match. If India wins the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka today, it will become the first team in the world to win 100 ODIs against one team.

Against the 1996 World Cup winners, Sri Lanka, India has won 99 out of the 168 ODIs played. After India, in the list of teams with the most wins against one team, is Australia with 96 out of 142 ODIs played against New Zealand. Pakistan is next in the line with 93 wins in 157 ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Most wins against one team in ODIs

India – 99 vs Sri Lanka
Australia – 96 vs New Zealand
Pakistan – 93 vs Sri Lanka
Australia – 88 vs England
Australia – 84 vs India

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma make their return to the Indian side and their first time playing under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship. India will start as favourites to win the first ODI against Sri Lanka. The last time India and Sri Lanka played ODI, India defeated Sri Lanka by 50 runs to win the Asia Cup 2023 final by 10 wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka will start at 2:30 pm today and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.

