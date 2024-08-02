IND vs SL 1st ODI: India look to create history against Sri Lanka, may become only team in world to...

Against the 1996 World Cup winners, Sri Lanka, India has won 99 out of the 168 ODIs played. After India, in the list of teams with the most wins against one team, is Australia.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today (August 2). The series opener is one of the most important matches for India as the team may create history if they win the match. If India wins the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka today, it will become the first team in the world to win 100 ODIs against one team.

Against the 1996 World Cup winners, Sri Lanka, India has won 99 out of the 168 ODIs played. After India, in the list of teams with the most wins against one team, is Australia with 96 out of 142 ODIs played against New Zealand. Pakistan is next in the line with 93 wins in 157 ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Most wins against one team in ODIs

India – 99 vs Sri Lanka

Australia – 96 vs New Zealand

Pakistan – 93 vs Sri Lanka

Australia – 88 vs England

Australia – 84 vs India

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma make their return to the Indian side and their first time playing under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship. India will start as favourites to win the first ODI against Sri Lanka. The last time India and Sri Lanka played ODI, India defeated Sri Lanka by 50 runs to win the Asia Cup 2023 final by 10 wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka will start at 2:30 pm today and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.

