IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Colombo

Team India emerged victorious in the T20I series, sweeping Sri Lanka with a commanding 3-0 win. The upcoming ODI series between the two teams promises to be an exciting showdown, kicking off with the first game on Friday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The return of Rohit Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and other key players, bolsters India's lineup and positions them as strong contenders in the upcoming series. Sri Lanka faced significant challenges against India in the T20 format, making a comeback a daunting task for them.

As the teams gear up for the ODI series, all eyes will be on the thrilling competition set to unfold on the cricket field. India's formidable lineup and recent success against Sri Lanka in the T20Is set the stage for an intense battle between the two cricketing giants.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI

Date & Time: Aug 02, 02:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

IND vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma (Vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Axar Patel (C), Washington Sundar, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL 1st ODI My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Eshan Malinga

