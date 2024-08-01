IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Colombo

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL 1st ODI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Colombo
IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India emerged victorious in the T20I series, sweeping Sri Lanka with a commanding 3-0 win. The upcoming ODI series between the two teams promises to be an exciting showdown, kicking off with the first game on Friday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The return of Rohit Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and other key players, bolsters India's lineup and positions them as strong contenders in the upcoming series. Sri Lanka faced significant challenges against India in the T20 format, making a comeback a daunting task for them.

As the teams gear up for the ODI series, all eyes will be on the thrilling competition set to unfold on the cricket field. India's formidable lineup and recent success against Sri Lanka in the T20Is set the stage for an intense battle between the two cricketing giants.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI

Date & Time: Aug 02, 02:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 

IND vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma (Vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Axar Patel (C), Washington Sundar, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL 1st ODI My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Eshan Malinga

Also read| India vs Belgium, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India's unbeaten run ends with 1-2 loss against Belgium

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Top IVF Doctors in India

Top IVF Doctors in India

Taimur's nanny says Kareena Kapoor doesn't follow Hinduism, reveals actress asked her to...

Taimur's nanny says Kareena Kapoor doesn't follow Hinduism, reveals actress asked her to...

States can make sub-classifications in SC, ST quota for marginalised: SC

States can make sub-classifications in SC, ST quota for marginalised: SC

First ‘Indian’ athlete to win two Olympics medals in single edition, it’s not Manu Bhaker

First ‘Indian’ athlete to win two Olympics medals in single edition, it’s not Manu Bhaker

Paris Olympics 2024: What's inside the mysterious box that Olympic medalists receive on the podium?

Paris Olympics 2024: What's inside the mysterious box that Olympic medalists receive on the podium?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement