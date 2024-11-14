Tilak Varma showcased his talent by scoring his maiden T20I century, leading India to a formidable total of 219/6 in 20 overs against South Africa.

India managed to secure a hard-fought victory in the 3rd T20I match against South Africa, despite a late scare from Marco Jansen who scored a quickfire 54 runs off just 17 balls. This thrilling match ended with India winning by 11 runs, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series. South Africa will now be looking to level the series in the upcoming match at Johannesburg on Friday.

Tilak Varma showcased his talent by scoring his maiden T20I century, leading India to a formidable total of 219/6 in 20 overs against South Africa. Abhishek Sharma also played a crucial role, contributing a rapid 50 runs. The partnership between Varma and Sharma helped stabilize the Indian innings after the early dismissal of Sanju Samson.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India was once again sent out to bat by Aiden Markram, who won the toss at the Supersport Park in Centurion. India made a strategic change by including Ramandeep Singh in the playing XI, with Avesh Khan being left out for this match. India's performance in this match showcased their resilience and determination to secure a victory.