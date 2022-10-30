Search icon
IND vs SA: Yuzvendra Chahal pokes fun at umpires during drinks break, video goes viral

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his hilarious antics both on and off the field. He had a witty exchange with the umpires.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his hilarious antics both on and off the field. Against the Netherlands, Chahal recreated his hilarious meme with that iconic pose of his that had gone crazy viral earlier. Against South Africa Chahal poked fun at the umpires during the drinks break. 

Earlier, the Indian spinner had also kicked South Africa's Tabriaz Shami, as part of his hilarious banter with the Proteas spinner. 

On Sunday, Chahal came onto the field along with Rishabh Pant as there was a break in play following an injury to KL Rahul. Team India's physio also came onto the pitch and while Rohit, Rahul, Pant were seen in a serious mode, Chahal was seen poking fun at the umpires as he appeared to kick the officials. 

Watch:

More to follow...

 

