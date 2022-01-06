'You guys are giving me heart attack’: Why umpire Marais Erasmus sarcastically taunted Team India

The ongoing second Test between Team India and South Africa has offered plenty of drama so far. On Day 3 alone, there were a lot of heated exchanges, firstly between Rishabh Pant and Rassie van der Dussen, and later Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen locked horns.

With so much intense action, umpire Marais Erasmus could feel the heat. Erasmus was caught passing a sarcastic remark on the Indian players, although it was nothing more than just a joke.

During Shardul Thakur's over, the umpire said that he'd get a heart attack due to all the action around him. The incident happened after the 10th over of South Africa's second innings. Shardul Thakur dismissed Aiden Markram on the final ball of his over, however, before that, he made two back to back intense appeals.

With so much action happening all-round, umpire Marais Erasmus was heard passing an epic remark on the stump microphones. Just as Markram got dismissed, and the new batsman changed sides with skipper Dean Elgar, Erasmus said, "you guys are giving me a bloody heart attack after every over."

You can watch the video of this hilarious incident here:

Just as described by the umpire, Day 3 was actually a lot stressful for the umpire. Apart from the cricketing action, many players also got into heated debates.

Firstly, Rishabh Pant and Rassie van der Dussen were seen sledging each other, and later, Jasprit Bumrah got into a war of words with Marco Jansen towards the end of Team India's second innings.

Meanwhile talking about the match, South Africa finished Day 3 on 118/2, with skipper Dean Elgar standing tall alongside Van der Dussen. The hosts need 122 runs to win, with eight wickets in hand.