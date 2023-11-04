IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Cloudy conditions await clash at Eden Gardens, check weather forecast

India and South Africa, two of the strongest teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, will clash in a super match on Sunday (Nov 5).

In the upcoming World Cup 2023 match at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on November 5, India, having already secured their spot in the semi-finals, will face the formidable South African team. This encounter promises to be a high-octane battle for group supremacy. India's unblemished record has placed them on the verge of claiming the top position with a potential victory that would grant them 16 points.

As they approach this crucial match, they bear in mind the remarkable achievement of the 2007 Australian team, which clinched the World Cup title without a single defeat. A victory here would solidify India's hold on the leading spot, leaving only one match against the Netherlands. On the other hand, South Africa boasts a potent batting lineup, comprising powerful hitters and game-changers who present a formidable challenge to India's pace bowlers. This contest carries significant weight in determining the group leaders who will advance to the semi-finals.

Match Details

When is the match between India and South Africa in ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

India and South Africa will clash in the 37th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday (Nov 5).

What time will the match between India and South Africa start?

The match between India and South Africa will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Sunday (Nov 5).

Which venue is hosting the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match?

Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the India vs South Africa match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday (Nov 5).

Weather Report

Kolkata, known for its tropical climate, experiences a transitional weather phase around November. The monsoon season has receded, and winter is on the horizon. However, November's weather in the region can be somewhat unpredictable, with the possibility of sporadic showers. The current weather forecast for the match anticipates a day with a mixture of clouds and intermittent sunshine. The daytime temperature is expected to reach around 28 degrees Celsius, tapering off to a slightly cooler 22 degrees Celsius in the evening. In terms of precipitation, the forecast suggests a low probability of rain, with only a four percent chance. Humidity levels are relatively moderate at 51 percent. Additionally, the sky is predicted to be mostly overcast, with cloud cover reaching 99 percent.