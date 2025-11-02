IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwanted record, still holds edge over South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history during the Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa, equalling India’s 43-year-old record in a dramatic twist. While the milestone carries an “unfortunate” tag, her innings gave India a crucial edge on cricket’s biggest stage.

Following a significant delay to the commencement of the eagerly awaited Women's World Cup final at the DY Patil Sports Academy, caused by rain in Navi Mumbai, Laura Wolvaardt won the toss, leading South Africa to choose to bowl against India. Both teams retained their playing XI from the semifinal earlier this week.

This marked the eighth occasion that India lost a toss out of the nine matches they played in this Women's World Cup tournament. In fact, Harmanpreet Kaur has only won one toss in her last 11 ODIs, which ended in a No Result against Bangladesh last Sunday at the same venue. With this toss result, India matched their unfortunate 43-year-old record in Women's World Cup history, having lost eight tosses out of 12 games in 1982. However, England still holds the record for the most toss losses in a World Cup edition, having lost 9 out of 13 in 1982.

Although the conditions in Navi Mumbai led Harmanpreet to prefer bowling first against South Africa, historically, teams defending totals have had a slight advantage in World Cup finals. Out of the nine finals played so far, teams batting first have emerged victorious five times. Notably, in the four ODI matches held in Navi Mumbai during the current World Cup, teams batting first have won twice, while one match ended in a No Result.

ALSO READ| Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Will rain affect India vs South Africa title clash in Navi Mumbai? Check latest weather update

The toss was initially set for 2:30 PM IST but was postponed by 30 minutes, with play expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST without any overs lost. However, further delays occurred due to additional rainfall and a wet outfield. Eventually, the rain subsided, and the toss was conducted at 4:32 PM, with play scheduled to start at 5:00 PM. There was no loss of overs, as a two-hour extension is available for knockout matches. Additionally, Monday serves as a reserve day for the final, should rain return.

The Women's World Cup 2025 is set to crown a new champion, as India triumphed over the defending champions, Australia, by five wickets in the semifinal held at the same venue on Thursday.

In the first semifinal on Wednesday in Guwahati, South Africa, making their debut in the finals, secured a victory against four-time champions England by a margin of 125 runs.

ALSO READ| IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup Final Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma start strong for India; South Africa eye breakthroughs