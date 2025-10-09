Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's 84* stuns unbeaten India as South Africa clinch thriller in Vizag

Nadine de Klerk played a stunning unbeaten innings of 84 runs to lead South Africa to a thrilling 3-wicket win over India. Chasing a target of 252 set by India, South Africa managed to pull off a successful chase despite early setbacks and losing key wickets.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 11:33 PM IST

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's 84* stuns unbeaten India as South Africa clinch thriller in Vizag
The ICC Women's World Cup witnessed a breathtaking drama tonight as Nadine de Klerk powered South Africa to an improbable three-wicket victory over the previously unbeaten hosts, India, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. De Klerk’s sensational, unbeaten 84 off just 54 balls orchestrated a stunning turnaround after India had staged a dramatic recovery of their own.

Set a competitive target of 252, the Proteas chase was struggling after the departure of skipper Laura Wolvaardt for a solid 70. South Africa found themselves needing a steep run rate with their lower order exposed. It was at this crucial juncture that the all-rounder Nadine de Klerk seized the moment.

De Klerk launched a ferocious counter-attack, targeting the Indian spinners and quicks with equal disdain. She brought up her fifty with a massive six and, more crucially, turned the momentum decisively in the 47th over, smashing 18 runs off Kranti Gaud to bring the required rate within reach. With nerves of steel, she guided the tail-enders through the final tense overs, hitting the winning boundary in the 49th over to secure a famous win for South Africa.

ALSO READ| Smriti Mandhana scripts history, breaks 28-year-old WODI runs record against South Africa in Women's World Cup 2025

Earlier in the day, India’s innings was a story of two halves. After a familiar top-order collapse saw them slump to 102 for 6, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh played a brilliant, record-breaking rescue act. Ghosh’s explosive 94 off 77 deliveries, the highest score ever by a number eight batter in the Women's World Cup, lifted India to a fighting total of 251.

Despite Ghosh's heroism and a fighting effort from the bowlers, India could not withstand de Klerk’s late-innings assault. This spectacular performance hands South Africa two valuable points and delivers India their first major challenge of the tournament.

ALSO READ| IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025: Kranti Gaud pulls off stunning catch to dismiss last-match centurion Tazmin Brits for a duck - Watch

 

