Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary record in 2nd Test vs West Indies

'Spoke to my friend': PM Modi speaks to Donald Trump, congratulates him on success of Gaza peace plan

Karwa Chauth 2025: What is Sargi? What does it represents? Check list of items in the thali, timings

Who was Varinder Ghuman? Punjabi actor and bodybuilder dies of heart attack at 53

ChatGPT predicts 5–8% chance of Donald Trump winning Nobel Peace Prize 2025, says ... may get award

IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025: Kranti Gaud pulls off stunning catch to dismiss last-match centurion Tazmin Brits for a duck - Watch

Meet Shaarang Shringarpure, the mimicry artist who left Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in splits with his MS Dhoni impression

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: After US Presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter... received prestigious award, will Donald Trump?

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK here

Viral Video: PM Modi, UK PM Keir Starmer enjoy rendition of Ed Sheeran-Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire' in Mumbai, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary record in 2nd Test vs West Indies

Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary reco

'Spoke to my friend': PM Modi speaks to Donald Trump, congratulates him on success of Gaza peace plan

'Spoke to my friend': PM Modi speaks to Donald Trump, congratulates him on succe

Karwa Chauth 2025: What is Sargi? What does it represents? Check list of items in the thali, timings

Karwa Chauth 2025: What is Sargi? Know list of items to be included in the thali

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025: Kranti Gaud pulls off stunning catch to dismiss last-match centurion Tazmin Brits for a duck - Watch

This brilliant catch came off Gaud's own bowling and marked Brits' first duck in women's ODIs after 42 innings. The catch was a key moment as South Africa faced early pressure in their run chase against India at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 08:43 PM IST

IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025: Kranti Gaud pulls off stunning catch to dismiss last-match centurion Tazmin Brits for a duck - Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian team went wild when their young fast bowler, Kranti Gaud, made an amazing catch to dismiss South Africa's Tazmin Brits for zero in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 game in Vizag. Brits had just scored a century in her last game.

South Africa was trying to chase down 252 runs, and they really needed Brits, who had played so well recently, to get them off to a good start. But in the second over, on the third ball, Brits tried to hit a full-length ball from Gaud straight down the ground. She hit it hard, and it came back at Gaud at about 68 miles per hour, giving the bowler almost no time to react.

Gaud, who is only 22, reacted incredibly quickly. She stuck out her left hand as she was following through with her bowling motion. The ball, moving too fast that hard to see, somehow stayed in her hand, completing an amazing catch. This play immediately gave India a big advantage. It was the first time in 42 innings that Brits had been dismissed for a duck in an ODI, showing just how crucial the wicket was.

Watch the video here:

The Indian team's celebration was full of energy. Everyone ran to Gaud, understanding how important that early wicket was. With Brits, a very dangerous batter, now out, South Africa was in trouble trying to chase the score. India had the ideal start to defend their total. This amazing piece of fielding was a huge mental setback for South Africa and gave the Indian team a lot of confidence in this important World Cup match. The catch will surely be remembered for a very long time. It shifted the whole atmosphere of the game. The fans in the stadium erupted in cheers, appreciating the athleticism. This moment is likely going to be replayed over and over again on sports channels, not just in India, but for all cricket fans that love good sportsmanship.

The pressure is now on the other South African batters to step up and stabilize their innings, but everyone understands how important of a psychological advantage India now possesses. The dismissal of Brits has had a noticeable effect on the South African team's body language. India senses victory. The next few overs will be absolutely critical in deciding the outcome of this match. Should India keep claiming wickets, they will win. If South Africa does something to recover their footing, there is a way.

Also read| Smriti Mandhana scripts history, breaks 28-year-old WODI runs record against South Africa in Women's World Cup 2025

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump during Bihar Election 2025
Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump dur
EPF calculator: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement with Rs 27,700 basic salary
EPF calculator: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement with Rs 27,700 basic
Exclusive: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, passes away at 35; Neeru Bajwa pays condolence, calls him 'khushdil aur nek insaan'
Exclusive: Rajvir Jawanda, passes away at 35; Neeru Bajwa pays condolence
Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video goes viral, netizens react
Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video g
Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose at UN, details here...
Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose!
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE