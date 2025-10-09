IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025: Kranti Gaud pulls off stunning catch to dismiss last-match centurion Tazmin Brits for a duck - Watch

This brilliant catch came off Gaud's own bowling and marked Brits' first duck in women's ODIs after 42 innings. The catch was a key moment as South Africa faced early pressure in their run chase against India at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Indian team went wild when their young fast bowler, Kranti Gaud, made an amazing catch to dismiss South Africa's Tazmin Brits for zero in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 game in Vizag. Brits had just scored a century in her last game.

South Africa was trying to chase down 252 runs, and they really needed Brits, who had played so well recently, to get them off to a good start. But in the second over, on the third ball, Brits tried to hit a full-length ball from Gaud straight down the ground. She hit it hard, and it came back at Gaud at about 68 miles per hour, giving the bowler almost no time to react.

Gaud, who is only 22, reacted incredibly quickly. She stuck out her left hand as she was following through with her bowling motion. The ball, moving too fast that hard to see, somehow stayed in her hand, completing an amazing catch. This play immediately gave India a big advantage. It was the first time in 42 innings that Brits had been dismissed for a duck in an ODI, showing just how crucial the wicket was.

Tazmin Brits falls for her first duck in WODIs and it took something special from Kranti Gaud to make it happen.



Tazmin Brits falls for her first duck in WODIs and it took something special from Kranti Gaud to make it happen.

The Indian team's celebration was full of energy. Everyone ran to Gaud, understanding how important that early wicket was. With Brits, a very dangerous batter, now out, South Africa was in trouble trying to chase the score. India had the ideal start to defend their total. This amazing piece of fielding was a huge mental setback for South Africa and gave the Indian team a lot of confidence in this important World Cup match. The catch will surely be remembered for a very long time. It shifted the whole atmosphere of the game. The fans in the stadium erupted in cheers, appreciating the athleticism. This moment is likely going to be replayed over and over again on sports channels, not just in India, but for all cricket fans that love good sportsmanship.

The pressure is now on the other South African batters to step up and stabilize their innings, but everyone understands how important of a psychological advantage India now possesses. The dismissal of Brits has had a noticeable effect on the South African team's body language. India senses victory. The next few overs will be absolutely critical in deciding the outcome of this match. Should India keep claiming wickets, they will win. If South Africa does something to recover their footing, there is a way.

