IND vs SA: Will Virat Kohli recover in time for 3rd Test? Cheteshwar Pujara provides latest update

India's red-ball skipper Virat Kohli recently suffered an upper back spasm and subsequently, he was ruled out of contention for the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa. Fans were surprised to see KL Rahul walk out in the famous Indian blue-blazer as he provided the update on Kohli's fitness.

Only for the third time in his career, Kohli won't be participating in a Test match due to fitness-related issues. Despite the fact that he was not in the playing XI, Kohli continued to be the centre of attraction as cameras caught him practising alongside head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of Day 3.

For the unversed, the ongoing Test match in Johannesburg was supposed to be Virat Kohli's 99th Test match, however, he would have to wait for his 99th cap given issues with his back injury.

As fans continue to speculate whether Virat Kohli will be able to recover in time for the next match in Cape Town, Cheteshwar Pujara provided a major update on the 33-year-old's fitness.

Pujara, addressing the press conference after stumps on Day 3, revealed that Kohli should be able to play in the third Test match, which will be played between January 11-15.

When quizzed about Virat's fitness, Pujara stated, "He (Kohli) is definitely getting better and I feel he will soon be fit."

If Kohli does indeed recover in time for the next game, then it could give the team a selection headache, as Hanuma Vihari, Kohli's replacement played an unbeaten 40 run knock in India's second inning in Johannesburg to take India to a respectable total.

Moreover, the pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also came alive and delivered the goods on Wednesday. It should be interesting to see who goes out when Kohli returns to full-fitness.