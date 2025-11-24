FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs SA: Will Guwahati Test end on Day 4 or Team India stretch it to last day?

After the end of the third day of the Guwahati Test, South Africa are leading by 314 runs after bowling out India for 201 runs in the first innings.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 11:59 PM IST

IND vs SA: Will Guwahati Test end on Day 4 or Team India stretch it to last day?
South Africa are currently leading by 314 runs
After losing the Kolkata Test earlier this month, Team India are moving towards losing another game to South Africa, and this time in Guwahati. Out of five, the game for three days has been completed, and the visiting team is leading by 314 runs with 10 wickets in hand. In the first innings, South Africa batted for nearly two complete days, and India came out to bat with just a few overs left in the last Session of Day 2.

However, the batting lineup of the home side fell like a deck of cards after the opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul was broken. India were bundled out for 201, and South Africa took a lead of 288 runs in the first innings. But the Proteas didn't enforce follow-on on Team India and came out to bat in the third Session of Day 3.

Will Guwahati Test end on Day 4?

In the first game of the 2-match series, played in Kolkata, neither of the sides was able to touch even the 200-run mark, and the match ended in the last Session of Day 3. Just like the first match, India failed to score big in the first innings of the Guwahati Test and were bundled out for 201, showing how the Indian batters are struggling with their form on home soil.

After taking a 288-run lead in the first innings, South Africa posted 26 runs on the board without losing any wickets. If Proteas manage to quickly add another 130-150 runs on board and declare their innings, it would put a mountain-like target in front of the home side, which will not be an easy task.

If Marco Jansen, who took six wickets in the first innings of the ongoing game, then it game will be over for India, and the match could certainly end on the fourth day itself.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the Test series, India will be locking horns with the Proteas for a 3-match ODI and 5-match T20I series. 

 

