IND vs SA: What records did Virat Kohli break after India's win against South Africa?

Virat Kohli shattered various records and surpassed many milestones as India romped to a win against South Africa. Courtesy of their historic win at Centurion, the Men in Blue have taken a 1-0 lead over the Proteas after beating them by 113 runs on Thursday.

Riding high on KL Rahul's century, combined with a sensational display from Indian pacers, the visitors romped to a stunning win, ending the year 2021 on a winning note.

On their way to the win, the Indian players achieved and surpassed many records, Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 Test wickets away from home, while Mohammed Shami crossed 200 career Test wickets. On the other hand, while skipper Virat Kohli may not have been performing to his best with the bat, he nonetheless surpassed various personal milestones.

Here are some of the records and milestones Virat Kohli achieved by Virat Kohli:

Only Indian to conquer Centurion

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to lead India to a win in Centurion, while they had previously won games in South Africa, a win in Centurion had eluded the Men in Blue so far. For the record, South Africa have won a staggering 21 out of 27 matches played at Centurion.

Only Asian skipper to win two Boxing Day fixtures

With the victory against South Africa, Virat became only the first Asian cricketer to lead his team to two wins in Boxing Day Test matches. Earlier, India had conquered Australia, Down Under in 2018, in a series that the visitors won by 2-1.

First Indian skipper to win two Test matches in South Africa

The 33-year-old has led India to two Test match victories against South Africa, he's the only Indian captain to achieve this feat. Previously, India won a Test match in the rainbow nation under Kohli's captaincy back in 2018. India now needs just one more win, to win a maiden Test series on South African soil.

First Indian skipper to win four Test matches outside Asia twice in a year

Virat Kohli has now won his team four Test matches outside Asia in a calendar year for the second time in his career, having done so in 2018 as well. He is the first Indian to achieve this incredible record.