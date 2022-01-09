Wasim Jaffer feels THIS player should've led India in Virat Kohli's absence instead of KL Rahul

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, renowned for his hilarious memes on social media, opined that he was 'surprised' to see KL Rahul walking out to captain team India in the second Test versus South Africa. Rahul was handed the captaincy after Virat Kohli suffered an upper back spasm and was subsequently ruled out of the second Test.

Jaffer though felt that the management made the wrong choice, as instead of KL Rahul they've should let Ajinkya Rahane captain the team, owing to his unbeaten record as the skipper in the purest format.

Speaking to InsideSport, Jaffer said, "I was surprised by the management's decision. When you have someone as good as Ajinkya Rahane available who has not lost any Test as a captain and won you a Test series in Australia, do you need to give the Test captaincy to KL Rahul?"

He further continued, "I have nothing against KL Rahul. He is young and has captained the Punjab Kings. People are thinking about him as a future captain. But I think Rahane should have led the side in Kohli's absence."

Wasim Jaffer also added that Virat Kohli was sorely missed by the team, as they went down by seven wickets in the second Test. "India definitely missed Virat Kohli, the captain, because he brings so much aggression to the field. So, they missed that energy," stated Jaffer.

For the unversed, the BCCI recently stripped Ajinkya Rahane off of team India's vice-captaincy, instead, handing the responsibility to Rohit Sharma. Sharma though injured himself ahead of the South Africa tour and KL Rahul was therefore promoted to vice-captain in place of Rohit Sharma.

Rahul will also lead the team in the upcoming ODI series from January 19. Before that, India and South Africa will clash in the third match of the Test series. The series decider will be played in Cape Town from January 11-15.