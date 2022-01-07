IND vs SA: Virat Kohli to return for 3rd Test in Cape Town, coach Rahul Dravid confirms

After suffering from an upper back spasm in the second Test versus South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli is in line to make his return ahead of the third Test in Cape Town, confirmed Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid on Thursday.

Speaking in the post-match virtual press conference, Dravid was questioned on various issues, and one of them was Virat Kohli's fitness. Thankfully, there has been a major positive development, and Kohli will mark his return in the decisive third Test match of the series, in Cape Town from January 11-15.

"Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit," revealed Dravid.

He further continued, "Hopefully with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. Everything I am hearing and just having a chat with him, he should be good to go in four days time."

For the unversed, the Test match in Johannesburg was supposed to be Virat Kohli's 99th Test match of his career, however, owing to an issue with his upper back, the skipper had to pull out of the match on Day 1. KL Rahul was subsequently, handed the responsibility of leading the team in Kohli's absence.

The 33-year-old will mark his return in his 99th Test match in Cape Town, and it's expected that he will complete a century of caps in the purest format of the game later this year when Sri Lanka will tour India for a three-match T20I series and a couple of Test matches in February and March.

The Men in Blue will undoubtedly be bolstered with the return of Kohli, as they succumbed to a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in Johannesburg.