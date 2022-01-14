Virat Kohli, Team India warned after on-field outbursts, SuperSport responds to controversy

Perhaps one of the biggest talking points from the Test series between India and South Africa was the stump-mic controversy, which saw Virat Kohli and a couple of other Indian players react to host broadcaster SuperSport as Dean Elgar was handed a lifeline on Day 3 of the third Test in Cape Town.

The incident sparked a massive debate as former cricketers weighed in with their opinion of Team India's on-field conduct as they bashed the host broadcaster SuperSport. As per multiple reports, Skipper Virat Kohli and the Indian team management have been warned to not repeat their antics again.

SuperSport meanwhile has also issued a brief statement in the aftermath of the incident which became a big talking point.

The controversy unfolded after South African skipper Dean Elgar was handed a lifeline as DRS showed the ball going above stumps while on-field umpire Marais Erasmus had given him out. After seeing the review, a livid Kohli reacted by going near the stump mics as he lashed out and said, "Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball eh, not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time."

The contentious decision sparked a massive debate on social media, particular after the India skipper openly called out host broadcaster SuperSport. They subsequently have issued a brief statement to AFP in the meantime.

"SuperSport notes comments made by certain members of the Indian cricket team," the broadcaster's statement read. "Hawk-Eye is an independent service provider, approved by the ICC and their technology has been accepted for many years as an integral part of DRS. SuperSport does not have any control over the Hawk-Eye technology," it read further.

Meanwhile, after team India's antics on Day 3, they've received an informal warning as per multiple reports.