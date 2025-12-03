IND vs SA: Virat Kohli scripts new milestone with 84th international century, extends record for most back-to-back ODI hundreds

Virat Kohli struck his 84th international century and achieved consecutive ODI hundreds for a record 11th time in his career, reaffirming his status as one of cricket’s greatest run-scorers. His latest masterclass adds another historic milestone to an already legendary batting journey.



Virat Kohli continued his impressive run in the 50-over format, scoring his second consecutive ODI century against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. After securing a match-winning century in the series opener in Ranchi, Kohli picked up right where he left off, reaching a 90-ball century that included seven fours and two sixes.

Kohli’s innings was further bolstered by a spectacular hundred from Ruturaj Gaikwad, who achieved his first century in this format during his eighth match. Just after Gaikwad was dismissed for 105, Kohli reached his milestone ton in the very next over after India opted to bat first on a pitch that was conducive to scoring.

A sight you never get tired of. Another ODI, another Virat Kohli century.

The nation roars. The blockbuster rolls on. #INDvSA 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW https://t.co/uUUTmm025J pic.twitter.com/YvZyupUqYa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2025

During his peak years from 2016 to 2018, consecutive ODI centuries were a common occurrence for Kohli, and this latest achievement marks the 11th time he has accomplished this feat in his remarkable 50-over career for India, the highest by any player in ODI history.

Kohli has now extended his record-breaking achievements from his previous century, moving four centuries ahead of Sachin Tendulkar in the ODI centuries leaderboard. With 84 international hundreds, Kohli trails only Tendulkar’s 100 centuries and is 26 ahead of the next active player, Joe Root, who has 58.

Kohli boasts an impressive average of nearly 70 against South Africa in 50-over matches, the highest among the six players who have scored at least 1500 runs against them.

Raipur marks the 34th different ODI venue where Kohli has made his mark with a century, tying him with Tendulkar for the most centuries at different venues in this format.

ODI centuries at most venues

34* – Virat Kohli (IND)

34 – Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

26 – Rohit Sharma (IND)

21 – Hashim Amla (SA)

21 – AB de Villiers (SA)

The 37-year-old’s century comes just a day after he announced his availability for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, the premier domestic 50-over tournament in India.

