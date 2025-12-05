IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's red-hot form sets up blockbuster battle with Rohit Sharma for ICC No. 1 spot in 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli’s red-hot form has set up a thrilling race for the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings as India face South Africa in the 3rd ODI. With Kohli closing in on Rohit Sharma’s top position, the decider promises high stakes, intense competition, and a potential rankings shake-up.

As KL Rahul’s Men in Blue prepare to clash with South Africa in the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam on December 6, the stakes are high with the series tied at 1-1. India secured victory in the first match by 17 runs in Ranchi, but South Africa equalized the series with a four-wicket win in Raipur. This upcoming match will ultimately determine the series champion. Additionally, there’s an intriguing internal rivalry brewing between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Currently, Rohit holds the top position in the ICC ODI Rankings, boasting a rating of 783. In contrast, Kohli ranks fourth with a score of 751, trailing his teammate by just 32 points. The players in second and third place, Daryl Mitchell and Ibrahim Zadran, are not participating in ODIs at this time, which intensifies the competition between Rohit and Kohli.

India’s T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning captain managed only 14 runs in Raipur, but prior to that, he delivered an impressive 57 in the first match. During the Australia tour, Rohit scored 73 and an unbeaten 121 in the second and third ODIs, respectively, which propelled him to the top of the rankings, a position he currently holds.

Kohli concluded the Australia tour with a stylish 74 not out, followed by scores of 135 and 102 in the two ODIs against South Africa. This gives him momentum as he aims to dethrone his batting partner from the number one spot.

Essentially, both players will be vying to outscore one another in the final ODI. This friendly rivalry is beneficial for India, as their individual scores contribute to a higher team total, whether batting first or chasing. Thus, it’s advantageous for the hosts if both ‘King’ and ‘Hitman’ perform well. This was evident in Ranchi when they formed a partnership of 136 for the second wicket. In the last ODI against Australia, the duo also collaborated for a remarkable 169-run partnership. On both occasions, India emerged victorious.

Both Rohit and Kohli are approaching significant personal achievements as well. If Rohit manages to hit five sixes, he will become the first player to reach 650 sixes in international cricket. Additionally, if he scores another 27 runs, he will join the ranks of the fourth Indian and the 14th batter overall to enter the exclusive 20,000-international run club. Kohli, on the other hand, needs to score 107 runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara and become the second highest international run-scorer. India is looking for a victory to secure the series and conclude their ODI campaign of 2025 positively. So far, they have won 10 out of 13 matches this year.

