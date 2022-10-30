Search icon
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's pumped celebration after Rilee Rossouw's dismissal goes viral, watch

Virat Kohli celebrated in joy, screaming at the top of his voice after a DRS review went in India's favour during the India vs South Africa game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Team India faced a stern challenge in South Africa in Perth on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2022. Both sides played some good cricket during the match there were plenty of eye-catching moments. Virat Kohli's jubilant celebration went viral as he celebrated with full joy. 

The incident happened as Arshdeep Singh successfully removed the in-form Rilee Rossouw, following a successful DRS review from Rohit Sharma. While Arshdeep himself wasn't too sure and was spotted claiming that the ball may have missed the stumps, Rohit listened to his instincts and asked for the review. 

As it turned out, the ball struck Rossouw's pad and would have gone on to rattle the stumps as well. The third umpire overruled the on-field umpire's decision and the reaction of Indian players was pure joy. 

Not just the occasion obviously, but more so because India had only scored 133 runs. 

Kohli was among those whose reaction was the most animated among players. He punched the air in joy and screamed at the top of his voice. 

Watch:

 

