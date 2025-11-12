IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's historic Test record vs South Africa that no Indian captain has broken yet

Though Virat Kohli no longer plays Test cricket, his record against South Africa remains unmatched. Kohli is still the only Indian captain to achieve this rare feat in Test history, reflecting his dominance and legacy as one of India’s most successful Test leaders.

South Africa is coming to India for a two-Test match series from November 14 to 26. This is their eighth Test series tour to India since 1996, and their first since 2019. India, led by Shubman Gill, will face a South African team trying to end a 25-year wait for a Test series win. At the same time, India will be aiming for their fifth Test series victory against South Africa.

Back in 1996, Sachin Tendulkar led India to their first-ever Test series win against South Africa. That series included India's first Test win against them in the opening match, which the home side eventually won 2-1. So far, India has won four Test series, all on their home ground. But Virat Kohli has done something special as an Indian captain against South Africa in Test matches.

Kohli's special record against South Africa

Kohli is the only Indian captain to have won a Test series 3-0 against South Africa. This happened in 2019 when India hosted South Africa. India dominated, and Kohli scored his highest Test score of 254 not out. Until 2025, it was the highest score by an Indian Test captain. This series was also important for Rohit Sharma, who scored 176 and 127 after being moved to the opening position. Overall, it was an unforgettable series for the home team.

He's also the only Indian captain to have beaten South Africa in a Test series twice. Sachin Tendulkar did it first, followed by Sourav Ganguly in 2004. Besides the 3-0 win in 2019, Kohli's team also won 3-0 when South Africa toured India in 2015. That series was almost a clean sweep, but the second Test ended in a draw because of rain. India won three out of four matches, resulting in a 3-0 victory. Ajinkya Rahane's two centuries in the fourth Test were a high point, along with great spin bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

On top of all this, Kohli has the most Test wins against South Africa among Indian captains. He has led India to eight Test victories, six at home and two in South Africa. The 2018 match didn't matter since India had already lost the series 2-0, so they just avoided being swept. The win in 2021-22 gave India a 1-0 lead, but they messed it up and lost the series 2-1. Something similar happened in 2006-07 when Rahul Dravid was captain.

Also read| Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting