IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's childhood coach issues BOLD statement over his form in SA tour

Team India's red-ball skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hopes that the Indian batsman can find his form again, and help the Men in Blue register their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Kohli hasn't scored an international century for more than two years, his last ton came against Bangladesh in the day-night Test in Kolkata. That combined with the fact that he was recently replaced as the ODI skipper of the team, means that the 33-year-old could be under pressure to perform against South Africa.

His childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, feels that fans will get to see Virat back to his glorious best and he's hoping that his pupil can repeat the heroics of 2019 when he scored his career-best 254* versus the Proteas.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajkumar said, "Last time Virat played an amazing innings in the Centurion and I hope he will play that once again. All his fans are eagerly waiting to see him perform just like before."

"He is a mature person. He has been captaining for a long time now and he is passionate about team India's performance. This time the fans will get to see the original Virat back in form," he added.

Rajkumar Sharma also opined that Team India has enough firepower in their pace attack to break their duck and win the series against the hosts.

"Team India have a strong chance to win this series. India never won any series in South Africa earlier and they themselves are a very strong team, especially their fast bowling line-up. It is going to be a tough competition but I still think that India can win," concluded Kohli's coach.

Meanwhile, Team India won the toss and decided to bat first at Centurion, and by lunch, they have registered a score of 83/0, with Indian opener Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul doing well to deal with the pace attack of South Africa.