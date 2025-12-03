IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad create history; break legendary ODI record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik

Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad created history in the IND vs SA clash by breaking the long-standing ODI record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik. Their exceptional partnership delivered a landmark moment for India, rewriting a 15-year milestone in style.

In the second ODI against South Africa held in Raipur, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered outstanding performances as India amassed a formidable total of 358 runs. Kohli achieved the remarkable feat of scoring the 53rd century of his ODI career, finishing with 102 runs off 93 balls. Meanwhile, Ruturaj, batting at number 4 in the series, reached the three-figure mark for the first time in ODIs, contributing 105 runs from just 83 balls.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the 10th over, Ruturaj joined Kohli at the crease. Together, they forged a remarkable partnership, adding 195 runs for the third wicket. Their achievement not only showcased their skills but also set a new record, surpassing a 15-year-old milestone previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik.

With this partnership, Kohli and Ruturaj now hold the record for the highest ODI partnership for any wicket for India against South Africa. The previous record was established by Sachin and Karthik, who scored 194 runs for the second wicket during the second ODI of the series against South Africa in Gwalior back in 2010. That match is particularly memorable for Sachin's historic double-century, making him the first player in the history of ODI cricket to achieve such a feat.

In that game, Sachin remained unbeaten with a score of 200 off 147 balls, while Karthik contributed 79 runs off 85 balls. MS Dhoni also played a crucial role, finishing not out with 68 runs off just 25 balls, helping India to a massive total of 401/3. India ultimately secured a convincing 153-run victory in that encounter.

As India prepares to defend a target of 359 in the Raipur ODI, a win would put them 2-0 ahead in the series against South Africa, clinching the series with one match remaining. Conversely, a loss would make the third ODI a crucial must-win situation for both teams.

South Africa had previously whitewashed India in the Test series, winning 2-0. They will be looking to replicate that success in the ODIs, aiming to win the last two matches to claim the series. KL Rahul is captaining the Men in Blue in the absence of Shubman Gill.

