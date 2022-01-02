IND vs SA: Virat Kohli may shatter THIS batting record in 2nd Test versus South Africa

Virat Kohli may not be having the best of his days with the willow, but as captain of the Indian team, he surpassed various milestones courtesy of India's historic win over South Africa in Centurion. The Men in Blue have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and Virat has the chance of shattering yet another batting record when he takes to the field in the second Test at Wanderers.

Kohli may not have scored an international century for more than two years, but he will hope to avoid the mistakes he made in the first Test when India take on the Proteas from Wednesday. The visitors need just one more win to wrap up the series and win their maiden Test series on South African for the first time in their history.

Apart from the collective glory, some individual honours will also be at stake, as Kohli nears a huge batting record in Johannesburg.

The Indian red-ball skipper is currently the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, amid opposition batsmen at Johannesburg. Kohli has scored 310 runs at the venue, and currently trails New Zealand's John Reid, who has 316 runs to his name. This means that Kohli can surpass Reid's record, by scoring more than six runs in the next game.

Kohli's compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara also isn't too far behind on this list, he has scored 229 runs at the Wanderers, with a century and a half-century in two matches. Although both the Indian batsmen are currently struggling to make an impact with the bat.

India were able to put South Africa to the sword with the help of their pace attack but the Indian batsmen will also have to up-the-ante, or else the hosts could make a roaring comeback into the series.