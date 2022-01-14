IND vs SA: Virat Kohli has THIS to say after Team India's batting 'collapsed' in 3rd Test

Team India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that the team cannot afford any more batting 'collapses' and the batters did let down the whole team in the third Test. Barring Rishabh Pant's century, Virat Kohli's 29 runs was the second-best score by an Indian batsman as eight batters failed to reach double digits.

A disappointed looking Virat Kohli addressed the post-match press conference as he spoke about various issues including the failure of Indian batsmen in South Africa.

"We have had a few collapses that have cost us important moments and Test matches. It's batting; can't pin-point any other aspect. People talk about pace and bounce, considering their heights, they were able to get much more off the wickets in all three Tests. They applied pressure long enough for us to make mistakes," said Kohli.

The 33-year-old further continued, "It's the understanding of conditions for them which they know very well. The batting has to be looked into, no running away from that. Having collapses every now and then not a good thing."

Kohli also added that he knows the expectations were high from the team, especially after they won the first Test in Centurion, however, he said that the Indian players will take lessons from the latest setback.

"Obviously very disappointed, we know how far we've come as a team. That people expect us to beat SA in SA is testimony to how far we've come. We haven't done it, that's the reality, accept it and come back as better cricketers. Got to credit the opposition where due," he stated.

Having registered wins in England and Australia, South Africa was the final frontier but India's wait for a Test series win in the rainbow nation rages on. Now, the attention switches to the three-match ODI series that begins from January 19.