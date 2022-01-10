IND vs SA: Virat Kohli close to surpassing Rahul Dravid's batting record in South Africa

Team India have a big task in hand when they step on the field on Tuesday to take on South Africa in the all-important series decider in Cape Town. Historically, the Men in Blues have never won in Cape Town, in the five matches they've played at the Newlands, India have lost 3 and drawn 2 games.

After victory in Centurion, Virat Kohli's men will have to rewrite the history books in the third test as well. Speaking of Kohli, apart from the collective glory, the 33-year-old is also nearing a personal milestone and will have the chance of surpassing current head coach Rahul Dravid's batting record in South Africa.

Virat Kohli needs to score just 14 runs, in order to surpass Rahul Dravid as India's second-highest scorer in Test cricket in the rainbow nation. Dravid played 11 matches on South African soil, scoring 624 runs while Kohli is currently at 611 runs.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in Test cricket in South Africa for India, with a staggering 1161 runs to his name, in 15 Test matches with an impressive average of 46.44. Sachin's feat also included three centuries and two half-centuries.

Team India have never won a Test series in the rainbow nation. The third Test, therefore, offers the Men in Blue a chance to set things right once and for all.

Moreover, the upcoming match in Cape Town will be Virat Kohli's 99th Test match of his career, as he closes in on a historic ton of Test caps in international cricket.