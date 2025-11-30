IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to achieve iconic world feat

Virat Kohli created a world record by surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, becoming the first player to achieve a jaw-dropping milestone. His historic feat further cements his status as one of cricket’s greatest modern-era performers.

Virat Kohli made history during the opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. After scoring two ducks in Australia and a solid 74 in the final ODI, Kohli picked up right where he left off, achieving a stunning century - his 52nd in ODIs. Displaying exceptional form, he reached this milestone in just 102 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes. Together with Rohit Sharma, Kohli rekindled their partnership, adding a century stand. Although Rohit fell short of a well-earned hundred, Kohli seized the moment without hesitation.

Virat Kohli Sets New World Record

In addition, Kohli reached a significant milestone after his century, becoming the record holder for the most hundreds in a single format of the game. Previously tied with Sachin Tendulkar, both had 51 centuries in ODIs and Tests, respectively. Kohli now stands alone at the top, and this record is unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.

Furthermore, Kohli also set a new record for the most centuries at home in one format of international cricket. This marked his 25th ODI century on home soil, surpassing Joe Root, who was previously tied with Kohli at 24 hundreds in Tests.

Most Hundreds In One Format At Home

25* - Virat Kohli in India (ODI)

24 - Joe Root in England (Test)

23 - Ricky Ponting in Australia (Test)

23 - Jacques Kallis in South Africa (Test)

Most ODI Hundreds Vs South Africa

6* - Virat Kohli (30 Inns)

5 - David Warner (30 Inns)

5 - Sachin Tendulkar (57 Inns)

4 - Kane Williamson (19)

Kohli played a pivotal role in the innings, initially forming a vital 100+ run partnership with captain Rohit Sharma for the second wicket. While Rohit provided the initial momentum, Kohli skillfully rotated the strike and kept the scoreboard moving, ensuring that the pressure on the Proteas' bowlers never relented. Following Rohit's exit, Kohli took the lead, maintaining a high run-rate.

