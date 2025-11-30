IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to achieve iconic world feat

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI

The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth

Another win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer becomes 1st district to complete...

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: Five stress management tips inspired by media pioneer’s journey

Swara Bhasker's father-in-law suffers brain haemorrhage, actress says family is attending to 'unfortunate emergency': 'Please keep...'

Mira Kapoor backs Rs 960 crore brand, has Jennifer Lopez, Ambanis as fellow investors in...; here's know about her business portfolio

IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir gives standing ovation to Virat Kohli after whirlwind century, shares warm hug in dressing room

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

First Indian artist to co-design global Maybach eyewear collection is...

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to achieve iconic world feat

Virat Kohli created a world record by surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, becoming the first player to achieve a jaw-dropping milestone. His historic feat further cements his status as one of cricket’s greatest modern-era performers.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to achieve iconic world feat
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli made history during the opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. After scoring two ducks in Australia and a solid 74 in the final ODI, Kohli picked up right where he left off, achieving a stunning century - his 52nd in ODIs. Displaying exceptional form, he reached this milestone in just 102 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes. Together with Rohit Sharma, Kohli rekindled their partnership, adding a century stand. Although Rohit fell short of a well-earned hundred, Kohli seized the moment without hesitation.

Virat Kohli Sets New World Record

In addition, Kohli reached a significant milestone after his century, becoming the record holder for the most hundreds in a single format of the game. Previously tied with Sachin Tendulkar, both had 51 centuries in ODIs and Tests, respectively. Kohli now stands alone at the top, and this record is unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.

Furthermore, Kohli also set a new record for the most centuries at home in one format of international cricket. This marked his 25th ODI century on home soil, surpassing Joe Root, who was previously tied with Kohli at 24 hundreds in Tests.

Most Hundreds In One Format At Home

25* - Virat Kohli in India (ODI)

24 - Joe Root in England (Test)

23 - Ricky Ponting in Australia (Test)

23 - Jacques Kallis in South Africa (Test)

Most ODI Hundreds Vs South Africa

6* - Virat Kohli (30 Inns)

5 - David Warner (30 Inns)

5 - Sachin Tendulkar (57 Inns)

4 - Kane Williamson (19)

Kohli played a pivotal role in the innings, initially forming a vital 100+ run partnership with captain Rohit Sharma for the second wicket. While Rohit provided the initial momentum, Kohli skillfully rotated the strike and kept the scoreboard moving, ensuring that the pressure on the Proteas' bowlers never relented. Following Rohit's exit, Kohli took the lead, maintaining a high run-rate.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the
Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000
First Indian artist to co-design global Maybach eyewear collection is...
Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'
Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday
From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI
Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI
The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth
The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement