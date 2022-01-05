IND vs SA: Virat Kohli back on field, practices with coach Rahul Dravid, watch video

India's red-ball captain Virat Kohli, who suffered an upper back spasm that kept him out of the second Test versus South Africa, is already on his road to recovery. Kohli, ahead of the start of play on Day 3, was seen practising with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Kohli was spotted receiving throwdowns from Dravid, and the news comes as a positive development for team India, who will hope Kohli can regain full fitness ahead of the final Test of the series in Cape Town.

In a video, that's now being circulated across social media platforms, Kohli can be seen donning a practice bib, he does a bit of stretching and takes his stance later. Dravid then offered him some throwdowns, which Kohli played softly.

You can watch Virat Kohli's practise video below:

While the 33-year-old wasn't looking as sharp as he does usually, this is development a piece of good news for Indian cricket fans.

Earlier, Kohli was ruled out of the second Test through an issue with his upper back, and KL Rahul replaced him as the stand-in captain. The ongoing Test was supposed to be Kohli's 99th of his Test career, and therefore, the Delhi-born cricketer will most likely complete a ton of Test matches in the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai next month when Sri Lanka will tour India for a Test and T20I series.

Meanwhile, India need to register a win in the ongoing Johannesburg Test to wrap up the series and thereby win their maiden Test series on South African soil.