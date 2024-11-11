South Africa on Sunday secured a three-wicket win against India in the second T20I to level the series 1-1.

After suffering a loss in the opener, South Africa on Sunday secured a three-wicket win against India in the second T20I to level the series 1-1. India's star spinner Varun Chakravarthy produced a remarkable performance, claiming figures of 5 for 17 in the second T20I at St George's Park Cricket Ground. With this feat, he became the third Indian spinner to take five or more wickets in a T20I match.

Despite registering a remarkable figure, Chakravarthy set an unwanted record when he became the first Indian to take five wickets in a losing T20 International match.

Prior to Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Yuzvendra Chahal had all taken five-wicket hauls in T20 International cricket, but each of them achieved this feat in a winning match for India. Chakravarthy 's performance, however, stands out as the best by any bowler from a full member nation in a losing cause.

The 33-year-old's stunning performance helped India reduce SA to 66 for 6 while chasing 125 but Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) took the hosts home in 19 overs, ending India's 11-match winning streak.

Earlier, India struggled with the bat, posting just 124 for six after being put in to bat. They lost three quick wickets, falling to 15/3 within four overs

Axar Patel (27) steadied the innings, partnering with Tilak Varma (20) and Hardik Pandya (39). Despite the top-order failure, Pandya’s late flourish ensured India set a more competitive total.

(With inputs from PTI)

