IND vs SA: Twitter flooded with memes as Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test

Virat Kohli will be playing no part in the second Test between India and South Africa. The 33-year-old has suffered a spasm in his upper back, informed stand-in captain KL Rahul. Kohli, who would've played his 99th Test match today, will therefore have to wait a little longer to complete his century of Test match caps.

For the unversed, Kohli hasn't scored an international Test century for two years now and he's been struggling with the bat of late. That was visible in the manner in which he got dismissed in the two innings in the first Test.

Toss Update - KL Rahul has won the toss and elects to bat first in the 2nd Test.



Captain Virat Kohli misses out with an upper back spasm.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2YarVIea4H — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2022

Hanuma Vihari has replaced Virat Kohli in the Indian lineup. India won the toss and KL Rahul decided that the Men in Blue will bat first, just like they did in the first Test. Meanwhile, Virat missing out is indeed a piece of big news for both teams, and social media was flooded with hilarious memes upon Virat's absence.

With Kohli's ongoing reported tussle with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), many Twitter users posted various hilarious memes regarding the captaincy situation, which unfolded earlier this month.

This is how the netizens reacted to Kohli missing the second Test versus South Africa:

