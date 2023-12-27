IND vs SA Test Match Day 2 Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport again in Centurion?

KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 70, continuing his fine run in Centurion, as India went to Stumps at 208 for 8 after rain brought an early end to play on Boxing Day. Kagiso Rabada ran through the Indian top-order and middle-order with a 5-wicket haul.

The second day of the 1st Test between India and South Africa is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27. Unfortunately, the first day was heavily impacted by rain, with precipitation occurring just before Tea, leading to a complete halt in proceedings. By the end of Day 1, India had reached 208 for 8 after 59 overs.

KL Rahul played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 70 off 105 balls and acting as the backbone of the Indian innings. However, the visitors faced early setbacks with Rohit Sharma (5), Shubman Gill (2), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) departing in the initial session. Despite a promising partnership between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, both failed to convert into substantial scores and fell in quick succession. The onus for a competitive total now rests on KL Rahul's shoulders, but uncertainties surround how much play will be possible on Wednesday.

Looking ahead to Day 2, the weather forecast for Centurion is less than favorable. The temperature is expected to be around 19°C during the day, dropping to approximately 14°C at night, indicating cold conditions. However, the main concern is the predicted rain.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there is an 84% chance of rain in Centurion on Wednesday. There will be a 99% cloud cover throughout the day. After some early morning showers, there is expected to be a stop-start rain from 12 PM to 2 PM local time. The match is scheduled to beging at 10 AM. The MET department has predicted another spell of rain at around 4 PM. Similar to yesterday, the match may experience stop-start proceedings, disrupting the rhythm. Additionally, any morning rain could further damage the outfield, potentially causing delays in the start of play.