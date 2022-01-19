IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma - Van der Dussen hit centuries, Team India need 297 to win

South African duo of Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen hit their respective centuries to help the hosts score 296 runs. The Proteas decimated Team India with a phenomenal batting display as Indian bowlers struggled to get a grip on the game. While Bavuma scored 110 in 143 balls, Rassie Van der Dussen struck an unbeaten 129 off 96 deliveries.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma had won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India started well as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Janeman Malan early in the fourth over for 19 runs and soon Quinton de Kock was also departed having scored just 27 runs.

Aiden Markram was also sent back to the dressing room early after some good fielding from debutant Venkatesh Iyer.

Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen then rode the storm as they slowly but steadily helped South Africa put up a big partnership of 204 runs and brought the hosts right back into contention.

None of the Indian bowlers could make an impact in Boland Park as Bumrah picked up two wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin got a solitary scalp. The pitch wasn't helping the bowlers, there was no bounce, and thus the Indians struggled comprehensively.

Team India will have to score 297 runs in their respective 50 overs to win the first ODI, however, it will be an uphill task if the recent batting performances are anything to go by.

In the Test series, Team India scored a total beyond 300 just once, in the first match in Centurion, and the Men in Blue will have to repeat their heroics. A lot of personnel have since been changed in the ODI squad, but traditionally India have relied on their batting, and they have a challenge on their hand today.

