IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma rested, now this cricketer to lead South Africa in white ball series

In Bavuma's absence, Aiden Markram will captain both the T20 and ODI sides against India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has opted to rest regular captain Temba Bavuma for the upcoming home white-ball series against India, commencing on December 10. Despite his absence in the limited-overs format, Bavuma is set to captain the team in the two-match Test series, starting on December 26.

In Bavuma's stead, Aiden Markram will take on the captaincy responsibilities for both the T20 and ODI sides against India. Premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will also be rested from the limited-overs fixtures to participate in domestic four-day cricket, ensuring readiness for the test matches. Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen will follow suit, skipping the ODIs for the same reason.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, having retired from ODIs after the World Cup, remains available for T20s. However, he will opt out of the T20 series to represent the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL). Notable additions to the Test squad include David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, and fast bowler Nandre Burger, who features across all three formats.

Recalls have been made for wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for the Test and ODI series. The tour will kick off with three T20 matches, followed by three ODIs, and culminate in a two-match Test series, providing a comprehensive challenge for both teams.

T20 Squad:

Captain: Aiden Markram
Players: Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

ODI Squad:

Captain: Aiden Markram
Players: Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, and Lizaad Williams.

