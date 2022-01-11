Search icon
IND vs SA: 'Tell the world King Kohli is back' - Twitterati laud Virat for gutsy knock

Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 79 runs in 201 balls as Twitter exploded with appreciation for the Indian skipper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

Cometh the occasion, Cometh the man. Virat Kohli saved his best knock for the series finale versus South Africa. The Indian skipper marked his return with an important inning as he helped the Men in Blues put up a respectable score on the board. 

South African bowlers were on fire once again in Newlands at Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets, while Marco Jansen claimed three scalps. However, the Indian team can take spirit from the performance of their skipper who led the team by example on Tuesday. 

For the past couple of years, Virat Kohli's bat has been silenced. He's quite not performing at the lofty standards that he himself has set but the 33-year-old played a gutsy knock in Cape Town. 

Having not scored an international century for more than two years now, Virat once again missed out on his century, as Kagiso Rabada dismissed the Indian ace on 79. 

Despite the heartbreak, Twitterati lauded the Indian skipper nonetheless for his grit and determination. Some even said Virat's score of 79 is no less than a century!

Here is how the netizens reacted to Virat Kohli's gutsy knock on 79 runs in Cape Town:

