IND vs SA: 'Tell the world King Kohli is back' - Twitterati laud Virat for gutsy knock

Cometh the occasion, Cometh the man. Virat Kohli saved his best knock for the series finale versus South Africa. The Indian skipper marked his return with an important inning as he helped the Men in Blues put up a respectable score on the board.

South African bowlers were on fire once again in Newlands at Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets, while Marco Jansen claimed three scalps. However, the Indian team can take spirit from the performance of their skipper who led the team by example on Tuesday.

For the past couple of years, Virat Kohli's bat has been silenced. He's quite not performing at the lofty standards that he himself has set but the 33-year-old played a gutsy knock in Cape Town.

Having not scored an international century for more than two years now, Virat once again missed out on his century, as Kagiso Rabada dismissed the Indian ace on 79.

Despite the heartbreak, Twitterati lauded the Indian skipper nonetheless for his grit and determination. Some even said Virat's score of 79 is no less than a century!

Here is how the netizens reacted to Virat Kohli's gutsy knock on 79 runs in Cape Town:

"This 79 of Virat Kohli is not less than any big Hundred." ( source : @man4_cricket ) https://t.co/GFOPnysUhB — Lucky (@LBerojya) January 11, 2022

71st will come someday but

"TELL THE WORLD THAT KING KOHLI IS BACK TO FORM!" #INDvSA #ViratKohli January 11, 2022

Proud of you champ, @imVkohli!

Making 79 on a difficult pitch, difficult day is bigger than century especially when the players from opposite end are getting out.

Otherwise, some teams just get wrapped in 68. Some captains just fail to make a 50 when the team requires. pic.twitter.com/RKjt6Cbjen — Atharv Srivastava (@rayepenber08) January 11, 2022

He may not have scored a hundred in a while but every now and then, Virat Kohli shows why he's head and shoulders above the others in the team. Masterful 79 runs, considering the pitch and conditions. #SAvsIndia — Parth MN (@parthpunter) January 11, 2022