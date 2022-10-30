Search icon
IND vs SA: Team India's top order exposed, Men in Blue in deep trouble against South Africa

Team India were off to a horrendous start against South Africa as they were reduced to 49/5 after 8.3 overs having won the toss and opting to bat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 05:26 PM IST

Source: ICC (Twitter)

Team India needed a win against South Africa to seal their place in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. While a win wouldn't have guaranteed their place, but it would have ensured their progress unless a dramatic fall. 

That dramatic fall came against the Proteas itself on Sunday in Perth as the Men in Blue were reduced to 49/5 after 8.3 overs having won the toss and opting to bat. 

The first nine ball resulted in no runs, after which Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul smashed a six each, but both the Indian openers' stay at the crease wasn't a long one. Lungi Ngidi was brought into the lineup against India and he justified his selection by taking Rohit's wicket. 

The Indian skipper could only manage 15 runs. Rahul's woeful tournament continued, he could only muster up nine runs. 

Virat Kohli was the next to get dismissed, despite looking good early on, the former India skipper fell after scoring 12. Deepak Hooda was dismissed on a duck, while Hardik Pandya also endured an off day after getting out on just two runs. 

More to follow...

