IND vs SA: Team India's next two ODIs vs South Africa set to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus scare

After the first one-day international between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off due to rain on Thursday (March 12), the raiming two ODI matches are set to be played behind closed doors.

The next two ODIs will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively and according to recent reports those games will be played in empty stadiums due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The sports ministry of Indan has issued an advisory that in case it's unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering, according to PTI reports.

"The BCCI is in receipt of the sports ministry's advisory. Obviously, if we are advised to avoid large gatherings, we will have to abide by it," a BCCI was quoted as saying by PTI.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 70 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

In the first ODI, the weather was so bad that even the toss did not take place and the ground was covered in covers throughout.

Coming into the series, South Africa is in high flying confidence after their they successfully whitewashed Australia in a three-match ODI series before this tour.

Meanwhile, Team India were thrashed by New Zealand 3-0 on away turf in their ODI series.