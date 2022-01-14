IND vs SA: Team India record THIS unwanted feat versus South Africa on Day 3

The Indian cricket team struggled to a total of 198 on Day 3, as the batters continued to disappoint in a crucial game yet again. Indian batsmen haven't had the best of tours in South Africa and Day 3 in Cape Town was no different. Barring Rishabh Pant, none of the Indian batters could muster up a big score as they gave South Africa a target of 212 to chase.

Resuming their innings on Day 3 at 57/2, the Men in Blue folded for 198, with Rishabh Pant playing the lone warrior's role, helping India reach a respectable total.

However, as soon as India's last man standing fell, the on-air commentators pointed out a bizarre trivia which frankly nobody could have seen coming.

After Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed by Marco Jansen on Day 3, team India recorded a bit of unwanted history as all Indian batsmen were dismissed out caught in the match. That's right, all 20 Indian wickets, including both the innings in Cape Town, all of the Indian batsmen was caught out. This has happened for the first time in the long and illustrious history of Test cricket.

None of the Indian batsmen in the Third test were dismissed by an LBW or got bowled, instead, all of them were caught out. As bizarre as it was, it actually happened for the first time in the gentleman's game.

Previously, there have been instances of as many as 19 batsmen from a single team getting caught, it's happened many times actually. For the first time, England suffered this fate, with 19 English batters falling to catches, in 1982/83, against Australian in Brisbane.

Even the on-air commentators couldn't believe what transpired on Thursday. "It’s unheard of. Something we don’t see every day. How often do you see a team losing 20 wickets in a Test match and all of them to catches?” said former Proteas pacer Shaun Pollock, after India's inning.

South Africa will resume play on Day 4, with 101/2 on the scoreboard, knowing that they will need just 111 more runs to win the third Test, and with it, wrap up the Test series as well.