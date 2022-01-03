IND vs SA: Team India fold for 202 on Day 1, South Africa dominate all sessions

Team India couldn't repeat their heroics of the first Test as they folded for a paltry 202 runs on Day 1 in the second Test versus South Africa. Having defeated the Proteas in the first test by a margin of 113 runs, India were eyeing to wrap up the three-match series by winning the second game, however, they haven't had the best of starts.

The Men in Blue were dealt a body blow just before the game as skipper Virat Kohli suffered an upper back spasm after which stand-in skipper KL Rahul assumed duties. The 29-year-old was in good touch, having scored his seventh Test century in the previous game, and he began well today also.

India's both openers, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul showed good patience, just like they did in Centurion, although Mayank was dismissed for a score of 26 runs by Marco Jansen.

Rahul tried to keep the juggernaut moving although he got no help from his teammates. The pair of Cheteshwar Pujara (3 off 33) and Ajinkya Rahane (0 off 1) were removed by youngster Duanne Olivier on consecutive balls.

Innings Break!



That's the end of #TeamIndia's innings as they are all out for 202 (KL Rahul 50, Ashwin 46).



#SAvIND

There have been a lot of complaints from all quarters regarding India's middle order, however, all of Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin got off to a decent start but failed to convert it to something substantial.

The South African pacers kept picking up wickets at continuous intervals and were able to swipe aside India's tailenders with ease. The Men in Blue folded even before the third session had ended.

Marco Jansen scalped four wickets while the pair of Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier hunted in pairs as they picked up three wickets each.

Overall the home side must be happy with their effort, after going down 0-1 in the series, they've made a good comeback in the series and will now hope to keep the momentum going with their batting as well.